JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.