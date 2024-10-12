JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,331,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

