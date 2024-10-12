JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $171.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPC opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 939.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

