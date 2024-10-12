JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLLD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

