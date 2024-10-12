JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLLD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.
About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.