JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

