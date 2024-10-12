Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPYV stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

