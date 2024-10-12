Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

