Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $406,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.