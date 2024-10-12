Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.