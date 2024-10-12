Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.07.

KMB stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.30%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

