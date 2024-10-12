Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.16). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.15), with a volume of 653,641 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.21. The firm has a market cap of £442.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,300.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35,000.00%.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,486.57). 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

