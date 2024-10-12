K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.97.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

