Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

