Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 320.9% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.