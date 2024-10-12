Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 320.9% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
