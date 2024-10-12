Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €36.29 ($39.88) and last traded at €36.09 ($39.66). Approximately 86,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.24 ($38.73).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.19.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

