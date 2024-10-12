Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

