KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 2,472.7% in September

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 2,472.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
KOSÉ Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,577. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile
