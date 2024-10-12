KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 2,472.7% in September

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 2,472.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,577. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.