Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.62% from the stock’s current price.

KYTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

