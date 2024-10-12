La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 212,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

La Rosa Stock Performance

LRHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 143,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,888. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

