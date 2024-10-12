Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on December 13th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.