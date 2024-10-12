Lake Street Capital Lowers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 152.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIQT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

