Laura Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

