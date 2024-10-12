Laura Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.