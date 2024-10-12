Leerink Partners Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

