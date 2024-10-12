Level Financial Advisors Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,279,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,957 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,243,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,979,000 after buying an additional 61,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,894,000 after buying an additional 156,787 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

