Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 51959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51.

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of Life & Banc Split stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

