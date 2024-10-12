LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.12 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $45.12 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,232,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,232,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15447828 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,926,897.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

