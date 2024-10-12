Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,645.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

