Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.