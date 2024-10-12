Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $53.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.