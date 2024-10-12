Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

