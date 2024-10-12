Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9,535.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 271,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

