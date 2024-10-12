Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.