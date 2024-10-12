Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

