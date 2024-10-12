Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.48), with a volume of 813556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.91).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £312.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9,790.00, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.05.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

