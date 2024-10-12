Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.48), with a volume of 813556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.91).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LIO
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 1.1 %
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.