Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.70. Liquidia shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 79,792 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $63,134. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 112.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 101.8% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.