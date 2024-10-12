Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $67.15 million and $11.36 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,163,709 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,244,797.90026653 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.37797412 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $13,954,087.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

