Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 6,900 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Cencora by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.