Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 150,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $516.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

