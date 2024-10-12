Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

