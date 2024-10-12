Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.10% of GMS worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

