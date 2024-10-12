LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

About LIXIL

Further Reading

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

