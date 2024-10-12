Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $860.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.