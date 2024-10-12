Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 3,994 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

