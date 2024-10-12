Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,979,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

