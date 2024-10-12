Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
