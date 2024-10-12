Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 1,209 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $27.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

