LongView Wealth Management Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

