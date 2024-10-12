LongView Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $583.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

