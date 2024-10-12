LongView Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,800 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.
BATS GOVT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
