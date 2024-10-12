LongView Wealth Management Sells 1,059 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.